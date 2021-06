Ukraine ready to promote cooperation with China to new level

Ukraine is ready to promote its mutually beneficial cooperation with China to a new level, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a congratulatory letter to a high-level Ukrainian-Chinese forum held, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Ukrainian Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov reads a congratulatory letter from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a high-level Ukrainian-Chinese forum in Kiev. Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua.

In his letter, Shmyhal spoke highly of China's great achievements in various fields in recent years and pointed out that China is a good friend and strategic partner of Ukraine.

During the forum's opening, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong said in order to better know about China and understand in which direction it will move in the future, the world should carefully study its thoughts on state governance and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong speaks at a high-level Ukrainian-Chinese forum in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua.

