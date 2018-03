Ukravtodor Agrees With Sinohydro Corporation On Reconstruction Of Kyiv-Chop Highway Worth EUR 42.3 Million

China-Based Shandong Qingneng Power Intending To Build TPP In Lviv Region

Leaders of the Radical Party Raid a Gas Distribution Company with $1,5 mn of Hong Kong Investment

Bohai Commodity Exchange Acquires Ukrainian Bank

Chinese Grandblue Environment To Build Garbage Incineration Plant In Lviv Region

Chinese CRIG Interested In Establishment Of Railway Communication Between Boryspil International Airport And Kyiv

Kyiv To Agree With Chinese CRIG On Construction Of Subway Line To Troeschyna

China's ZTE Starts Official Sale Of 12 Smartphone Models In Ukraine

Cabinet Approves Drawing Visas At Airports Boryspil, Odesa For Chinese Tourists, Businessmen