Progress in Ukraine's implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU for 2015-2020 is 54%.

Maryna Nelina, Acting Deputy Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said this during the presentation of the results of the implementation of the Association Agreement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the results of the reporting period - a five-year period - (information and analytical system) "Pulse of the Agreement" calculated the overall percentage of progress, which is 54%. As for me, this is a very good indicator, since we are talking about more than half of the fulfillment of obligations to date, despite the complex economic processes that took place all over the world," Nelina said.

In 2020, Ukraine has made progress in fulfilling its obligations by 10%.

The greatest progress since the implementation of the Association Agreement has been achieved in the following areas:

- in the field of political dialogue, national security and defense - 89%;

- in the field of justice, freedom, security, human rights - 85%;

- in the field of technical barriers to trade - 85%

- in the field of humanitarian policy - 84%;

- in the field of public procurement - 83%;

- in the field of entrepreneurship - 81%.

The least progress since the implementation of the Association Agreement has been achieved in the following areas:

- 24% - in the field of financial cooperation and combating fraud;

- 35% - in the field of transport and transport infrastructure;

- 36% - the financial sector;

- 40% - social policy on labor relations;

- 42% - consumer rights protection.

Since the beginning of the implementation of the Association Agreement, the growth of exports of Ukrainian goods to the EU has increased to 60%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the council of the Ukraine-EU Association confirmed the commitments of Ukraine and the European Union to begin consultations on updating the parameters of the free trade area.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources