President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended the visa-free travel regime for the United Kingdom citizens until February 2022.

This is stated in the decree No. 28 of January 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To extend the visa-free regime of entry to Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days, until January 30, 2022," the statement reads.

Prior to this, visa-free travel for British citizens was temporarily valid for a year.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba admitted that this is a unilateral decision of Ukraine.

According to him, it is not worth counting on getting a visa-free visa for Ukrainians from the United Kingdom.

"Visas to the United Kingdom will remain for now, but we are working to make it easier to get them," he said earlier in January.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, Kuleba said that the agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which will enter into force on January 1, 2021, provides for the development of a migration dialogue, as a result of which travel conditions will be simplified.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources