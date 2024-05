USA allows Ukraine to strike RF with American weapons, but with one condition

Ukraine received permission from the United States to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation. At the same time, the White House has set certain restrictions.

This was stated by the spokesman of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Nikiforov, to the Guardian.

He confirmed that the US President Joe Biden's administration privately approved the strikes of Ukraine on the territory of the russian federation using American weapons, but only near the Kharkiv Region.

"This will significantly strengthen our ability to counter russian attempts to advance across the border," said the spokesperson of the President of Ukraine.

In a comment to the European Pravda publication, Nikiforov said: "We began to receive positive signals through diplomatic channels about the limited use of weapons of the United States in the border region with Kharkiv."

In his turn, in an interview with the Guardian, Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine needs the ability to use "powerful" long-range weapons that can hit targets deep inside russian territory - a red line that the White House has refused to remove.

Without that green light, he said, other allies, such as Britain, may also prevent Ukraine from using its long-range weapons.

"Trust us, we must respond. They understand nothing but force. We are not the first and not the last target," he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that the administration of President Joe Biden may consider allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on russian territory.

It will be recalled that on May 20, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is negotiating with international partners regarding the use of weapons provided by them to strike targets on the territory of the aggressor state of russia.