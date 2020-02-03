2 People Returned From China Hospitalized With Preliminary ARVI Diagnosis On February 1 - Health Ministry

On February 1, two people who returned from China were hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI).

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On February 1, two passengers turned to the Boryspil airport on suspicion of a 2019-nCoV disease. Based on the results of the examination, a preliminary diagnosis of ARVI was established. Given that these passengers arrived from China, they were hospitalized in the infectious ward of the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv,” the statement reads.

It is emphasized that as of the current moment, not a single laboratory-confirmed case of a new Coronavirus infection has been registered in Ukraine.

On February 2, an airplane arrived from Sanya at Boryspil airport with 128 passengers and 21 crew members on board.

According to the results of the screening, no elevated body temperature was found in passengers and crew.

According to the report, as of February 3, 17,389 laboratory-confirmed cases of new Coronavirus infection were registered in the world, of which 362 were fatal.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV has been detected in 23 countries, including 10 cases in Germany, 6 cases in France, 2 cases in the United Kingdom, Italy and Russia each, and one case in Spain, Finland and Sweden each.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a plan to prevent the entry and spread of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus in Ukraine, as well as a national plan for anti-epidemic measures to respond to the spread of the virus.

Ihor Kuzin, director general of the Ministry of Health’s Public Health Center, states that quarantine of passengers who come from China is not an effective way to deter the extension of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).