Ukrposhta Warns Of Possible Delays In Delivery Of Postal Items To China Due To 2019-nCoV Coronavirus

The Ukrposhta joint stock company warns of possible delays in the delivery of postal items to China due to the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus.

Ukrposhta has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“No evidence has yet been established of the risk of Coronavirus spreading through goods. At official postal operators-partners of Ukrposhta, all items undergo strict checks, X-ray care, prohibited or dangerous items are not accepted and are not released abroad. They act in accordance with the norms of the Universal Postal Union and the World Health Organization... Now, some airlines have temporarily reduced or canceled flights to China, however, the national postal operator continues to receive mail and we will deliver the items to this country immediately after the resumption of the flight connection with China. The general delivery time for postal items can be changed," the statement reads.

According to the statement, Ukrposhta monitors the situation and is in constant contact with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and partners in China.

"The World Health Organization has not yet introduced any prohibitions on the movement of goods across borders and international trade. It reports the safety of parcels. People who receive parcels from China are not at risk of infection," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a plan to prevent the entry and spread of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus in Ukraine, as well as a national plan for anti-epidemic measures to respond to the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health reports that in Ukraine there has not been a single laboratory-confirmed case of a new Coronavirus infection.

Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation
