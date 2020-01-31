subscribe to newsletter
Final Price At First Auction For Rent Of Premises At Boryspil Airport Exceeds Starting Price 19 Times To UAH 4.7 Million - Infrastructure Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ministry of Infrastructure, auction, Boryspil, Boryspil airport, Boryspil international airport, Terminal F, rent, premises

The Ministry of Infrastructure states that during the first auction for the rent of premises at Terminal F of the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region), its final price exceeded the starting price 19 times to UAH 4.68 million per month.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The starting rent price was UAH 243,702. And according to the results of the competition, it amounted to UAH 4.678 million per month. The result exceeded expectations 19 times," the statement reads.

It is noted that 12 companies took part in the auction, the name of the winner was not disclosed.

The area of ​​the premises is 191 square meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the State Property Fund (SPF) put out 29 facilities for rent at terminals D and F of the Boryspil International Airport.

Earlier, the head of the SPF, Dmytro Sennichenko, stated that the SPF had agreed with the Ministry of Infrastructure that only facilities with a certain area and purpose would be rented, which would contribute to the transparency of the tender and help more efficient use of state property.

The Boryspil international airport is located 29 kilometers southeast of Kyiv. It occupies an area of 943 hectares.

