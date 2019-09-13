RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Director Vyshynskyi Will Not Attend September 23 Court Hearing In Kyiv Due To Hospitalization

RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Director Vyshynskyi Will Not Attend September 23 Court Hearing In Kyiv Due To Hospitaliz

The RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, who was included in the recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, has said that it is impossible for him to attend the court hearing of the case against him in Kyiv on September 23 because he has been hospitalized.

This was reported by the TASS news agency (Russia), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Vyshynskyi said that he is unlikely to be able to personally attend the court hearing of the case against him in Kyiv because he has been hospitalized.

Besides, according to Vyshynskyi’s lawyer Ihor Mokin, the court hearing has been adjourned from September 16 to September 23 because the presiding judge is on vacation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, lawyer Andrii Domanskyi earlier said that Vyshynskyi intended to travel to Kyiv on September 16 to attend the court hearing of the case against him.