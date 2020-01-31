subscribe to newsletter
93 Ukrainians Registered In Consular Register In Chinese Embassy, ​​57 People In Hubei Province As Of January 31, 2020, No Infected With New Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
As of January 31, there are 93 Ukrainian citizens registered in the consular register in the Chinese Embassy, there are no infected with a new type of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) among them.

The Embassy of Ukraine in China announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of Ukrainian citizens who are temporarily on the territory of the consular district of the Embassy of Ukraine in the PRC and have applied to the consular department for admission to temporary consular register as of January 31, 2020 - 93 people," the statement reads.

The statement also notes that as of January 31, 2020, the number of Ukrainian citizens who are in Hubei province with whom the Embassy made contact is 57 people (53 people are in Wuhan, 1 person in Xianyang, 1 person in Zhongxian City of Jingmen City, 1 person in Yichang City, 1 person in Xiaogan City).

As of January 30, according to the National Health Commission of China, there are no citizens of Ukraine among those infected with the new strain of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

The statement notes that the Embassy constantly monitors the epidemiological situation in China, establishes contacts with Ukrainian citizens who are located in China, and in particular in Hubei and Wuhan, provides them with the necessary explanations and recommendations.

If the Ukrainian government decides to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from China, the Embassy is ready to provide all possible assistance in ensuring coordination of the relevant competent authorities of Ukraine and China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of January 28, there were 592 Ukrainians registered in the consular register of the Ukrainian Embassy in China, as well as the Consulates General of Ukraine in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

In connection with the epidemic of Coronavirus in China, Ukrainian tour operators (JoinUp and others) decided to return their tourists to Ukraine ahead of schedule.

In December 2019, a case of pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan (China), but it later became known that the cause was a new type of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), as of the end of January, more than 200 people had died from the virus.

In Ukraine, the disease is not recorded.

The Ukrainian Embassy in China recommends Ukrainians leave China due to the outbreak of a new type of Coronavirus.

