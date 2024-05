Share:













There will be a critical phase of the war in the next two months. The russian occupiers will try to break through the front before American aid arrives.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this in an interview with The Economist on Friday, May 10.

The commander believes that russia will continue to focus on Luhansk and Donetsk, but intelligence suggests that russian troops will soon stretch the defenses, attacking the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy. Pavliuk noted that the aggressor state russia checks the stability of Ukrainian defense lines before choosing the most suitable direction for an attack.

“General Pavliuk says the critical phase of the war will come in the next two months. Since American aid is just beginning to flow to the front line, Vladimir Putin's generals are throwing all the combat-ready equipment they have in order to check the depleted and under-supplied Ukrainian troops," the material says.

The russians know that if Ukraine receives enough weapons within a month or two, the situation may turn against them, Pavliuk said. In his opinion, the threat from russia is fundamentally different from the one it was at the beginning of the war. According to him, the russian army can no longer carry out large-scale raids on several fronts, and uses missiles that have just been removed from the assembly line, only a few weeks after production, and not from its once huge reserves. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are also much larger than they were. This story remains a strategic failure of russia, the commander emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Pavliuk said that russian troops were able to establish control over the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk Region due to superiority over the Ukrainian military in aviation and artillery.

On May 10, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military repelled an attack by russian troops in the Kharkiv Region.

We also reported that OSINT analysts showed areas of the Kharkiv Region where russian occupiers are trying to advance.