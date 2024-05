Share:













In the morning, the russians tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkiv Region, the attacks were repelled, and the defense was reinforced by reserve units.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During this day, the enemy carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs in the Vovchansk axis. With the beginning of the night, the russian occupiers increased fire pressure on the front edge of our defense with the support of artillery. At approximately 5 a.m., there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. As of now, these attacks have been repelled, battles of varying intensity are ongoing," the message says.

It is noted that in order to strengthen the defense on this part of the front, reserve units have been deployed, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy's offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported earlier that the occupiers were active in three axes.

The head of the Vovchansk City Military Administration, Tamaz Hambarashvili, reported that the population is being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements of the Kharkiv Region.