The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed the advance of russian troops in various directions of Ukraine. In particular, the movement to the northwest of Svatove, Luhansk Region, to the southwest of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, to Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region, and to the north of Oleshky, Kherson Region, was indicated. Russian troops continue their offensive in some axes, but confirmation of their advance has not been received in all the specified territories.

According to the ISW report, as part of the operation in the Luhansk Region, russian troops are located northwest of Stelmakhivka and south of Krokhmalne. Some sources reported the capture of Kotliarivka and Kyslivka, but ISW did not confirm these data.

In the Donetsk Region, russian troops remain on the defensive without changes to the front line. To the southeast of Chasiv Yar, it was possible to repel the attacks.

Ukrainian forces also carry out successful counterattacks near Ivanivske and near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, confirming their commitment to defense. The russian occupiers continue to try to advance north and west of Donetsk, but without success.

Russian forces are also trying to consolidate control at some points, such as Nestryha Island, but they are facing resistance and heavy casualties due to the high water level in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, 125 combat clashes took place at the front, most of the enemy attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repulsed in the Bakhmut (36), Avdiyivka (31) and Novopavlivsk (27) axes.