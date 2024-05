Share:













Russian occupation troops may be preparing for a larger offensive directly on Kharkiv.

Bloomberg correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported this on Twitter with reference to a statement by the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby.

The United States believes that the russians left the northern part of Ukraine in order to focus exclusively on the east.

"So it is very interesting and certainly concerning that they now appear to be setting themselves up to - at the very least - use long-range fires to try to range into Kharkiv. And one has to presume that you're not going to do that, if you're not also thinking about some other larger assault directly on the city," John Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC Andrii Kovalenko said that the aggressor state has resources to activate in the border areas of the Kharkiv Region, but does not have those to capture Kharkiv.

On May 10, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military repelled an attack by russian troops in the Kharkiv Region.

