All assault actions in north and east of Kharkiv Region repulsed - Syniehubov

The defense forces of Ukraine repelled all the assault actions of russian troops in the north and east of the Kharkiv Region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Absolutely all assault actions in the north of our territory and in the eastern direction were repulsed," Syniehubov said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that the border territories have long been a "gray zone" where units of russian troops can go.

At the same time, Syniehubov emphasized that fighting in the border zone continues, the Ukrainian military destroys the invaders.

Recall that on the morning of May 10, russian troops tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several sections of the border between the Kharkiv Region and the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.

To do this, the enemy since the beginning of the day intensified shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and frontline settlements in the north and northeast of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military repelled the attack of russian troops in the Kharkiv Region.

We also reported that OSINT analysts showed areas of the Kharkiv Region where russian occupiers are trying to advance.