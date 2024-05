OSINT analysts show on map where occupiers are trying to advance in Kharkiv Region

Analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState showed sections of the front in the Kharkiv Region, which were attacked by russian troops this morning.

OSINT analysts recalled that this morning the activation of the occupiers on the border of the Kharkiv Region and the Belgorod Region of the russian federation began.

The intensification began with mortar and artillery attacks, as well as air strikes. The enemy also actively uses unmanned aerial vehicles.

After that, Russian troops tried to enter and gain a foothold in settlements along the Strilecha-Krasne-Pylna-Borysivka line.

These are a group of villages located about 25 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

In addition, the invaders made attempts to enter the settlements of Hatyshche and Pletenivka north of Vovchansk.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

DeepState argues that the forces involved by the Russians are not enough to advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

OSINT analysts believe that now the actions of the russians are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the border areas.

At the same time, it is unclear how many main forces the russians are ready to use for operations in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that today at about five o'clock in the morning the russian army tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

The department emphasized that the Ukrainian military repelled the enemy attack, but currently fighting continues in this region.

Recall that a few hours ago, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Ukrainian military confidently maintains defense in the north of the region.

We also reported that a mass evacuation of the population began in frontline Vovchansk and surrounding settlements.