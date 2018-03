United States Introduces Sanctions On 2 Russian Military Companies

Politics

SBGS Bans Entry To Ukraine For 3 Years To Russian Military Representative From JCCC For Illegal Trip To Crimea

Politics

ATO Headquarters Denies Arrest Of Ukrainian Military By Russia For Violation Of State Border In Luhansk Region

Events

2 Russian Military Die, 3 Injured During Fire In BMP Vehicle In Donetsk Region

Events

NATO Military To Take Part In Parade In Kyiv On Day Of Independence

Politics

3 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO On May 18

Events Three Ukrainian military men were wounded in the anti-terrorist operation on May 18. The ATO headquarters press-center has posted this on the Facebook, Ukrainian News agency reports. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of five Ukrainian military men were wounded in ATO on May 17.

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Russian Command Instructs DPR And LPR To Nationalize Flats Left By Owners For More Than 3 Months

Politics

Russia Deploys 470 Tanks, 1,700 Armored Vehicles, 220 Multiple Rocket Launchers At Border With Ukraine

Politics

Turchynov: Quantity Of RF Military, Weapons In Donbas Is Growing

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: 42 Corpses Of RF Military In Donetsk Morgues

Politics

Two Ukrainian Military Men Killed In ATO January 26

Politics

One Ukrainian Military Wounded In ATO January 5

Politics

Constitutional Court Finds Unconstitutional Abeyance Of Pension Payment To Ex-Military Employed In Public Sector

Politics

Slovenia Urges Russia To Stop Financial And Military Support Of Separatists In Donbas

World

Defense Ministry: Close To 10,000 Reservists Take Part In Training Sessions In 2016

Politics

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: Russia Holds Exercises In Air Space Over Black Sea

Politics

National Guard Of Ukraine Obtains Status Of Observer In FIEP

Politics

NSDC Calls For Creation Of Ukrainian-Polish Contact And Coordination Group

World

Estonia To Send Its Military Instructors To Ukraine To Train Ukrainian Special Forces Troopers

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence: 7,000 Russian Troops In Mainland Ukraine