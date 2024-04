Share:













The U.S. leadership is discussing the possibility of sending additional military advisers to Ukraine. They will advise officials of the Ukrainian government and the armed forces.

This was reported by the Politico publication with reference to the press secretary of the U.S. Ministry of Defense (Pentagon), General Patrick S. Ryder.

"We are currently considering sending several additional advisors to strengthen the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the embassy," Ryder said in a statement to Politico.

At the same time, the Pentagon's press secretary emphasized that military advisers are subject to the same travel restrictions as all embassy employees.

This means that neither employees of the U.S. embassy nor military advisers can freely move through the territory of Ukraine without coordination with Washington.

Ryder did not give details about the number of ODC personnel in Ukraine for security reasons.

Four U.S. officials told Politico on condition of anonymity that the additional military advisers would provide logistics and oversight of the weapons Ukraine receives from the United States.

One of the interlocutors of the publication added that the American personnel will help the Ukrainian military in the maintenance of weapons and equipment.

The two officials added that the number of American military advisers to Ukraine could be up to 60 people.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Saturday, April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on the allocation of USD 61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This draft law provides for expenditures in the total amount of USD 60.8 billion, part of which will be directed to the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.

On April 21, the leader of the Majority in the U.S. Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer, announced that the final vote on the draft law on the allocation of aid to Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, April 23.

In the event of a successful vote in the U.S. Senate, the Ukrainian military could receive a batch of ATACMS missiles as early as next week.