Ukrainian military went deep into the enemy's positions in the south – Maliar

During the week, as a result of offensive actions in certain areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) advanced deep into the enemy's line of defense.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the south, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes; namely: they conducted offensive actions in the direction of Makarivka, Staromayorske; Novodarivka, Priyutne; Mala Tokmachka, Novopokrovka; Piyatykhatky, and Grozove, were successful.

"For a week, as a result of offensive actions in certain areas, the enemy is advancing deep from the line of our defense," Maliar wrote in the Telegram channel.

The freed territories in the south were increased by 10.9 sq. km in a week.

The advance from the time of the offensive in the south is 9.25 km, and the freed area is 179.5 sq. km.

In the period of July 10-16, the following were destroyed on the Tavriiske axis: 134 units of enemy anti-aircraft and 36 enemy ammunition warehouses, and two warehouses with fuel and lubricants.

In particular, six tanks, 24 BBMs, 12 UAVs, two self-propelled artillery installations 2C3 Akatsyia, self-propelled artillery installation 2C7 Pion, five howitzers 2A65 Msta-B, howitzer 2C19 Msta-S, four guns Giatsynt- B, five BM-21 Grad MLRSes, three complexes of long-range visual surveillance Murom-M, four howitzers D-30, two air defense systems Buk, two air defense systems Strila - 10, four EW stations, portable radar Credo-M, two automated obstacle-setting stations P330 Zhitel, and automobile equipment.

Fifty enemy servicemen were captured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine released another seven sq. km on the Bakhmut Axis; a total of 31 square meters were liberated during the offensive on this axis.

The AFU advanced more than a kilometer on the Berdiansk axis.