The government of Great Britain has announced the allocation of the largest package of military aid to Ukraine, amounting to GBP 500 million.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the British government.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the allocation of aid during his visit to Poland.

The GBP 500 million allocated by the government will be used for the rapid delivery to Ukraine of urgently needed ammunition, air defense equipment, and armored vehicles, as well as drones, which will be purchased in Great Britain.

The military aid package will, in particular, include:

60 boats, including sea raiding and diving boats, as well as sea guns;

more than 1,600 "shock" and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles;

more than 400 vehicles, including 160 armored Husky vehicles, 162 units of armored vehicles, and 78 off-road vehicles;

almost four million cartridges for small arms.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss the deepening of British-Polish relations during a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a draft law on allocating aid to Ukraine. A total of 311 members of the lower house of the U.S. Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.

The Senate will vote on the draft law on aid to Ukraine approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 23.

Meanwhile, Norway will transfer F-16s with the latest weapons to Ukraine.