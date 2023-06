The president of the terrorist country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made a video address to Russians, during which he called for an end to the armed rebellion, which he considers a blow to the back. And he called the head of the Wagner private military company and international terrorist, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a traitor. At the same time, Putin never mentioned the last name of his "cook."

Putin said that Russia is fighting hard for its future, adding that the West's entire military and information machine is directed against it.

"The government will not allow a split in Russia to happen again; we will protect the people," Putin said. "The armed forces of Russia received the necessary order to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion. As a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country; decisive actions will be taken, and they will be tough."