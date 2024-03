Share:













Copied



On the morning of March 22, the russian occupation forces struck Kharkiv more than 15 times. They aimed at energy facilities, as a result of which the city was actually completely without electricity.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers have carried out more than 15 attacks on energy facilities. The city is actually completely without electricity. All emergency services are already working," he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also informed about more than 15 explosions. According to him, there are fires at some places of "arrivals." After that, the enemy still continued to attack the city.

"Kharkiv continues to be shelled by the occupiers. Water supply problems are already observed in the city due to the blackout of pumping substations. Also, electric transport will not be available on the routes in the morning - transportation will be carried out by buses according to the blackout scheme," informed the mayor of Kharkiv.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that, despite previous reports, the 102 line is working in the city, and the police are promptly accepting reports from citizens. However, there are problems with receiving calls to 101.

"Restoration work is ongoing. If you need the help of rescuers in Kharkiv, call 102. The reserve number 1562 is also available," the agency reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last early morning, March 21, the enemy also carried out a massive attack on Ukraine. The russians launched 31 missiles of various types. All were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.