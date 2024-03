Share:













Ukrainian partisans recorded the arrival of military equipment of the russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Simferopol. Then, the russians plan to transfer it to the front.

This follows from a statement by the ATESH partisan movement.

"Our agents found military equipment of the occupiers at the railway station Simferopol-Gruzovoy in order to transfer it to the front," it said.

Also, Ukrainian partisans found a place for a systematic accumulation of various equipment for the same overturning with the help of a railway.

"Knowing where the enemy collects equipment for transportation, you can very well help the occupiers not to reach their destination," ATESH hinted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the partisans of the ATESH movement carried out sabotage in the Moscow region of the aggressor state of the russian federation, destroying the relay cabinet near the Golovkovo Railway Station in the Moscow Oblast, which made it difficult to use the railway branch used for the enemy's military purposes.

And last month, the partisans of the ATESH movement carried out sabotage on the railway of the russian federation, which was used to transport missiles: "As a result of setting fire to the relay cabinet, the use of the railway, which is used to transfer missiles to the arsenal of the russian Aerospace Forces, was stopped."