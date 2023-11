In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, up to 10 military convoys of the enemy in the direction of Zaporizhzhia were recorded. In addition, an unusual convoy was discovered there. In it, military trucks were carrying people not wearing military uniform, and that convoy was accompanied by "military police."

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"The transfer of military convoys of up to 10 units in the direction of Zaporizhzhia continued. The trend is unchanged and significantly different from the previous days," the report says.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, military trucks with people not in military uniform were seen, followed by a car marked "military police," as well as a tank with fuel.

"Strange miracles happen. In the morning, in the area of the intersection of Metalurhiv and Shevchenko Streets, in the direction of the city center, five units of military vehicles were recorded. Three - military trucks filled with people not in military uniform. Behind them is a car with military police markings. [Inside of the car] everybody is armed... (russians - ed.). And it was all closed by a small tank truck with fuel. Judging by what is known, those are deserters. Or new "contract workers" are caught from unknown sources. In a word, meat for slaughter," Andriushchenko said.

In addition, the enemy continues systematic sweeping of the coast. Also, similar cleanings are carried out on the territory of the Berdiansk District and are moving towards the city of Pryazovske.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November, the russian invaders intensified the transfer of military supplies and manpower through Mariupol and the Mariupol District, mainly in the direction of Berdiansk.