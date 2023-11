The Ministry of Defense has completed tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 13, tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were held on the electronic procurement platform Prozorro.

Winners are currently being determined.

In total, 30 lots were traded for the amount of almost UAH 11 billion.

The Ministry of Defense will announce the results of the bidding on its information resources after the completion of the procurement procedure.

The winners of the tenders will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with food in the period from January 1 to March 31, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Atomservice company, which became the largest supplier of food products for the army as a result of the Prozorro auction, supports the initiative of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense to control the quality of products for military personnel. The supplier is confident that continuous monitoring of supplies together with the public and the military will identify and replace unscrupulous manufacturers, thus providing defenders with exclusively fresh and high-quality products.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as the director general of the State Rear Operator state enterprise.

The Accounting Chamber confirmed the data on food embezzlement in Reznikov's Ministry of Defense.