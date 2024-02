AFU servicemen will receive additional payments. Who will be paid up to UAH 100,000 and for what

From February 1, some servicemen in Ukraine, regardless of their location in the combat zone, can receive a payment of UAH 30,000. This new norm applies to military personnel who perform combat or special tasks in accordance with combat orders, in proportion to the time spent performing such tasks per month.

As the Obozrevatel writes, we are talking about allowances established for the period of martial law - UAH 30,000, UAH 50,000 and UAH 100,000. This is stated in the order No. 566 of the Ministry of Defense "On the approval of Changes to the procedure for payment of financial support to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and some other persons, the conditions and procedure for payment of UAH 30,000 to military personnel were clarified."

Thus, servicemen who carry out combat (special) tasks in accordance with military orders can expect to be paid UAH 30,000 per month, this is stated in the order of the Ministry of Defense No. 260, paragraph 16, point 2 of section XXXIV.

Conscripts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive at least UAH 6,000, while those who are directly at the front can receive UAH 100,000 per month.

In particular, servicemen on the front line receive a salary of UAH 50,000, and instructors receive from UAH 15,000 to UAH 30,000, depending on the category and job duties.

