Russia approves budget for 3 years. The 2024 budget contains record-breaking amount since USSR times to be spe

Dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes, approved russia's state budget for the next three years. In 2024, the aggressor country will spend 70% more on military expenses year over year.

This follows from a statement by the russian publication, The Moscow Times, with reference to a document signed by Putin on November 27.

According to the document, in 2024, russia intends to spend RUB 10.7 trillion on "national defense." This is 70% more than this year and almost 2.5 times more than the russian federation spent in the year of the start of the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, the share of military expenses in the budget totaling RUB 36.6 trillion will reach 29.5%.

For the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the government of the aggressor country intends to spend a third of the entire budget on the maintenance of the army and military industry.

It is noted that the USSR spent a third of the budget on defense in the last years of its existence.

The increase in spending on the army forced the leadership of the russian federation to "cut" funding for other sectors of the economy and national programs.

So, for example, expenses under the Health Care project will be cut by 10%, from RUB 321.3 billion to RUB 289.9 billion.

At the same time, the level of funding for the Kremlin's propaganda machine will remain at the previous level. In 2024, RUB 121.3 billion is planned for it. Last year, RUB 122 billion was spent on it.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 7, the Finance Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko, said that in 2024, Ukraine's military campaign spending would be 2.5 times less than that of the aggressor countries.

The minister drew attention to the critical importance of financial assistance to Ukraine from international partners.

In June 2023, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that the russian federation would not run out of money for the war in the medium term.