The Ministry of Defense of Latvia confirmed the fact of sending Latvian servicemen to the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the department emphasized that they do not take part in hostilities.

This follows from a statement by the Latvian publication Delfi with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

The Latvian military in Ukraine guard the country's embassy in Kyiv and perform auxiliary functions. It is about the protection and escort of cargo.

The Ministry of Defense of Latvia did not specify whether this was related to the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

The statement of the Latvian agency was made against the background of the "pouring" into the network of allegedly secret documents of the U.S. Ministry of Defense and American intelligence.

One of the documents refers to the presence of several Western countries' military personnel on Ukraine's territory. As of March 23, seventeen Latvian servicemen were allegedly in the country.

It also mentions the alleged presence of 50 British, 15 French, 14 American, and one Dutch military personnel in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 12, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the military of NATO countries is not participating in the war in Ukraine.

Reznikov also commented on the "leaking" of allegedly secret documents of American intelligence, saying that they are a mixture of true and false information.

It will be recalled that on April 7, the American edition of the New York Times reported that allegedly secret documents regarding U.S. and NATO plans for aid to Ukraine and the plans of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield were leaked to social networks.