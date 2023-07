Everyone will serve - head of the Come Back Alive Foundation about the war

Taras Chmut, head of the Come Back Alive Foundation, believes that sooner or later everyone will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this war.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Well, look. Everyone who served was once someone who had not yet served. I did not serve in 2015 after graduating from university, but joined the army, as did a good third of our Foundation in different years.

You must be prepared for the fact that in this war everyone will serve - one way or another, sooner or later," he said.

According to him, "I can't do anything, I don't know anything" cannot be an excuse.

"If you know how to use a phone, you have two hands and two legs, which is not really necessary in terms of legs, then you can already do some work in the army. Believe me, there is a place for everyone - from journalists to construction workers, from repairmen to gamers - so that there is desire and motivation. Earlier in the army, a person who can use Excel normally was a great value at the battalion level," Chmut added.

He added that it is not necessary for everyone to be able to shoot all types of weapons on the first day of service, it is enough to have the desire and motivation.

"Now, while you are not there, you have a unique opportunity to prepare yourself in terms of courses, study of materials, literature, correction or improvement of health, physical training and so on. But, in any case, let's call things correctly: we must be ready that everyone will serve in one way or another," Chmut emphasized.

