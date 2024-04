Share:













French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed European initiatives regarding military support to Ukraine.

This follows from a statement posted on the website of the Elysee Palace.

"Reaffirming their unwavering and long-term support for Ukraine, both leaders continued the work done within the framework of the Conference in Support of Ukraine held on February 26 in Paris and the Weimar Summit held on March 15 in Berlin. They also discussed European initiatives for military support to Ukraine," says the statement on the website of the Elysee Palace.

Also, in the conversation, the leaders of the countries discussed the relations between the European Union and China and coordinated their actions, in particular, to support the restoration of balance in trade and economic relations between Europe and China and insisting on the impact of the war in Ukraine on European security.