Oleksii Rykhliuk, the head of the Vinnytsia specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Southern region, announced this on Kyiv24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, according to him, these connections with the UOC MP are being checked.

The prosecutor refused to talk about the family of the military suspected in the murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 20, it became known that the police are looking for people who shot policemen in the Vinnytsia Region at night.

On April 20, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the video from the body camera of the murdered law enforcement officer Maksym Zaretskyi, servicemen of one of the military units are present.

On April 21, in the Odesa Region, suspects in an attack on policemen in the Vinnytsia Region were detained. Subsequently, the National Police showed a video of the arrest of suspects in the attack on policemen in the Vinnytsia Region.