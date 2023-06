Moscow is isolated by the forces of the police and the military; all the military equipment that remained in reserve is being withdrawn to the capital.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"After Prigozhin's demarche and the beginning of the movement of the Wagner PMC towards the capital of the occupying country, a regime of counter-terrorist operation was declared in a number of regions of Russia... Currently, Moscow is practically isolated by the forces of police and military units. At every intersection and at the exits from the city, there are increased patrols. A large number of buses without number plates and identification marks with armed men inside are moving through the city. The movement of interregional passenger transport has been stopped," reported the Defense Intelligence.

Russian security forces received permission to: listen to any conversations and check correspondence; carry out detentions and searches without additional approvals; forced access to private and official premises; use of automobile transport by citizens and organizations; disconnect of all types of communication; remove of natural persons from areas and objects."

Freight and mail transportation has been suspended.

Mass searching motor vehicles is carried out, with an emphasis on large closed vans.

The movement of civilian and official transport along the federal highway M4 DON (Moscow - Voronezh - Rostov-on-Don - Krasnodar - Novorossiysk) has practically stopped.

All lanes are freed for the movement of military and cargo vehicles.

Armed checkpoints are set up at all exits from the highway.

All the military equipment, which until now remained in reserve and the border regions, is being withdrawn to Moscow.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine believes that the events taking place in Russia today are the result of the criminal, military aggression of the dictator Vladimir Putin.