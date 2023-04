On April 25, the Russians shelled the Kherson Region 75 times, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported.

The Russians fired 389 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs, and aviation.

The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 11 times.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's population centers, the church buildings and shops of the Bilozerka Community of the Kherson District," Prokudin noted.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was injured. In addition, 118 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two people were killed yesterday due to rocket fire by the aggressor state, Russia, in the city of Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers have changed their concept and are accumulating missile potential.