Russian military and Rosatom employees are currently staying at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yurii Malashko.

"About 500 Russian military and Rosatom workers are staying at the station. We don't know what kind of weapons they use, what they used to mine the station," Malashko said.

He emphasized that the occupying forces used the station to shell populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. They also store weapons and ammunition there.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that in order to control the radiation situation, it was decided to measure its level every two hours in Zaporizhzhia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine declares that Russian troops mine objects on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP; namely, they set anti-personnel mines in the plant's technical premises and engine rooms.

Previously, the IAEA announced that damage to the building of the turbine hall of power unit 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP had been detected. From the outside, it looked like significant damage to the windows. The IAEA cannot explain what caused it, as the injuries do not correspond to previously reported incidents, the Agency's website says.