Almost 800 military during 2 years of war sent to disciplinary battalion for violations

Almost 800 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the 2 years of the war were sent to a disciplinary battalion for violations.

This is evidenced by the data of the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Supreme Court, last year 676 military personnel received punishment in the form of detention in a disciplinary battalion (115 in 2022).

That is, in 2023, almost 6 times more servicemen received punishment in the form of detention in a disciplinary battalion (according to the sentences that have gained legal force) than in the year before last.

Most criminal cases against military personnel in 2023 were considered by the courts of the frontline areas.

Most of the convictions for the detention of military personnel in the disciplinary battalion were adopted by the courts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region - 244 (in 2022 - 68).

Also, convictions were adopted by the courts: Donetsk Region - 138 (in 2022 - 2), Kharkiv Region - 137 (in 2022 - 0), Odesa Region - 24, Poltava Region - 19, Zaporizhzhia Region - 17 (in 2022 - 5), Kirovohrad Region - 12, Ternopil Region - 11, Mykolaiv Region - 10, Kyiv Region - 9 (in 2022 - 2), Vinnytsia Region - 9, Sumy Region - 9, Ivano-Frankivsk Region - 7, Chernihiv Region - 5 (in 2022 - 4), Zakarpattia Region - 5, Cherkasy Region - 5, Kyiv - 4 (in 2022 - 0), Lviv Region - 3, Kherson Region - 3, Khmelnytskyi Region - 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over 1,100 citizens were convicted of evading mobilization for 2 years of the war in Ukraine.