Naftogaz to increase volume of gas from European traders to Ukrainian USF by 60% to 4 billion cubic meters in

In 2024, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company aims to increase the volume of European traders' gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities (USF) by 60% year over year to 4 billion cubic meters.

This is stated in a statement of Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In 2024, we aim to attract about 4 billion cubic meters of gas from foreign traders to store in our underground storages. In 2023, we convinced our partners to entrust us with 2.5 billion cubic meters; that is, it is about an increase of almost two times. It is not only about money, which we will be able to attract to Ukraine but also about the energy security of the country and the region," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of the Naftogaz group.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, European traders managed to earn about USD 320 million thanks to the storage of gas in USF of Ukraine.

Ukraine offers European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in USF.