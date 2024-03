Share:













The Ministry of Energy notes that 57,000 MWh of electricity was exported over the six days of March, while in February, the export of electricity amounted to 64,000 MWh.

This follows from a statement by the ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In addition, when it was necessary, excess electricity was transferred as emergency aid to neighboring Poland.

It is noted that this became possible thanks to the largest repair campaign in the history of Ukraine at energy facilities, during which 3 GW of generating capacity was added to the power grid.

At the same time, thanks to the increase in generation capacity, a surplus of electricity is recorded in the power grid.

This makes it possible to increase the volume of exports. Currently, Ukraine is transferring electricity to five countries.

Also, thanks to the surplus of electricity, Energoatom took one of the units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants for scheduled maintenance five days ahead of schedule.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 5, Ukraine exported a record amount of electricity.

Since March, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has increased the capacity of interstate interconnectors for the export of electricity from Ukraine and Moldova from 400 MW to 550 MW per hour.