Share:













Copied



Ukrainian drones of the new generation strike on oil refineries of the russian federation, penetrating 2,000 km deep into enemy territory. This campaign is becoming a key element of Ukraine's defense because it gives an opportunity to attack the financial resources of the Kremlin, as well as the supply of fuel for its army, Bloomberg reports.

In 2024, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked nine refineries, turning off 11% of the total capacity of the russian federation.

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces six weeks ago shows the seriousness of Ukraine's intentions in this area.

Experts note that Ukrainian drones have demonstrated their effectiveness on the ground, in the sky, and at sea.

Russia is already feeling the consequences of these attacks - since March 1, it has banned the export of gasoline.

Ukrainian drones of the new generation are designed in such a way as to overcome russia's complex EW systems.

This campaign could have a significant impact on the course of the war and force russia to reconsider its strategies.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Bloomberg agency, attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on russian oil refineries resulted in damage to more than 10% of production facilities.

Earlier, we wrote with reference to our own sources in law enforcement agencies that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack on three oil refineries in the russian federation.