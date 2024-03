Naftogaz appeals against imposition of UAH 1.7 billion fines by Antimonopoly Committee for abuse of monopoly p

The Naftogaz of Ukraine National joint-stock company, Naftogaz Trading Gas Supply Company LLC, and a subsidiary of Naftogaz, Gas of Ukraine, have appealed in the Economic Court of Kyiv against the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee to impose fines of UAH 1.745 billion for abuse of monopoly position.

This is stated in court rulings, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, Naftogaz of Ukraine appealed to the Commercial Court of the city of Kyiv with a lawsuit, in which it asked the court to declare invalid (illegal) the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee to impose fines in the total amount of UAH 1.023 billion.

Naftogaz Trading LLC asks the court to declare invalid (illegal) the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee to impose a fine in the amount of UAH 721.894 million.

At the same time, the Gaz Ukrainy subsidiary company appealed the Antimonopoly Committee fine in the amount of UAH 340,000.

The court accepted the statement of claim for consideration and opened proceedings in the cases.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the Antimonopoly Committee fined enterprises of the Naftogaz group UAH 1.745 billion for abusing their monopoly position.

In June 2022, Naftogaz became a monopolist in the market of gas supply to the population.