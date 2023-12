Natural gas reserves formed by Ukraine in USF 2% less than last year

The natural gas reserves formed by Ukraine in underground storage facilities (USF) are 2% less than last year.

The chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Oleksii Chernyshov announced this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Chernyshov, currently natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities, including natural gas from foreign traders, amount to more than 15 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, foreign traders pumped up to 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas into Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

"This is USD 1.5 billion of an asset that private natural gas traders entrusted to Ukraine even during the war," he said.

Also, according to him, almost 11 billion cubic meters of natural gas in USF belongs to Naftogaz and other state-owned companies.

The company specified that as of December 1, 2023, the volume of natural gas without non-residents in USF is 12.69 billion cubic meters (without buffer natural gas), which is 2% less than last year (as of December 1, 2022, the volume of natural gas without non-residents in USF was 12.96 billion cubic meters (without buffer natural gas)).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Chernyshov said that Ukraine does not plan to use natural gas owned by foreign companies in Ukrainian USF during the heating season.