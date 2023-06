Russian Volunteers Announce New Operation In Belgorod Oblast, Media Write About Battle On Border

Russian volunteer formations Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and Freedom of Russia (LSR) announced the start of a new operation to liberate the Belgorod Oblast from the dictatorial regime of the Russian Federation.

This is evidenced by publications of the RDK and LSR, as well as messages in Russian Telegram channels.

"Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps are fighting again on the territory of the Russian Federation. Very soon, the outskirts of Shebekino will appear," said the representatives of the RDK.

According to the volunteers, they cannot ensure the evacuation of civilians due to the fact that the Russian occupying army is firing artillery.

It should be noted that the sounds of explosions and shooting can be heard in the video published by the RDK.

"We - the Legion Freedom of Russia - are now near the border of our homeland. Very soon we will advance again on the territory of Russia to bring freedom, peace and tranquility," said the representative of the formation.

He said the relevant words against the background of columns of military equipment and armed men.

Russian Telegram channels Baza and SHOT reported that a battle is allegedly taking place in the area of the Shebekino border checkpoint in the Belgorod Oblast.

According to their information, the border post was attacked, but the Russian occupying forces allegedly managed to repel the attack. At present, isolated shots and explosions are allegedly heard in the area of the checkpoint.

The governor of the Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated in his Telegram channel that there was allegedly no border breach at the Shebekino checkpoint.

He added that there is currently a massive shelling of the settlement of Shebekino.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on this information.

We will remind, on May 22, 2023, the RDK and the LSR announced the operation on the territory of the Belgorod Oblast. Several detachments of volunteers crossed the border and attacked the border post Gayvoron.

As a result, a regime of counter-terrorist operation (CTO) was introduced in the Belgorod Oblast, which was canceled a day later.

At that time, the aggressor country of Russia announced that it had allegedly destroyed about 70 representatives of the RDK and the LSR.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refuted the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about alleged heavy losses among Russian volunteers from the RDK and the LSR.

Later it became known that the residents of the Belgorod Oblast had to be evacuated not because of volunteers, but because of the artillery fire of the Russian occupiers.