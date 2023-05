Russian Saboteurs Constantly Trying To Break Through Border In Kharkiv Region - Syniehubov

Russian saboteur groups occasionally try to cross the border in the Kharkiv Region, as was the case today.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told about this on the air of the national telethon.

He recalled that on May 30, Russian saboteurs tried to penetrate the territory of the Kharkiv Region, but suffered losses and retreated.

"The enemy, launching the saboteur group, is trying to check the coordination of our troops and the density of our security. However, they were forced to retreat with losses under fire," Syniehubov commented on the situation.

However, he did not say how many occupiers were killed or wounded.

Synighbov also added that the occupiers are constantly trying to improve their tactical position and are moving into Ukrainian territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian saboteur group tried to penetrate the Ukrainian border in the Kharkiv Region, but failed.

Also, on May 29, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the settlement of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Region. Previously, missile type - Iskander.