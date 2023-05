Belgorod Region Residents Had To Be Evacuated Not Because Of Russian Rebels’ Actions, But Because Of Russian

The main reason why residents of some settlements in the Belgorod Region had to be evacuated when Russian rebels made their sortie there was Russian artillery, which bombarded this territory.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said this on the air of the telethon.

He added that the losses voiced by the Russians among the rebels are false.

These are hastily molded propaganda fakes. In fact, Russian propaganda broke down after the events in the Belgorod Region and to this day cannot clearly explain any key messages even for the internal audience," Yusov noted.

According to him, civilians were loyal to the rebels, so in other regions of the Russian Federation there may be similar cases involving even more people.

“There is panic, chaos and uncertainty on the part of the occupation authorities," Yusov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps said that they had re-entered the territory of the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation and showed video from the border village.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also denied the statement of the invaders about the heavy losses among the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom to Russia Legion.