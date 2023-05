On Sunday, May 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered border guards and the Federal Security Service to strengthen border protection. This is reported by Reuters.

In his address, Putin emphasized that their task is to "reliably cover the boundaries near the combat zone." In addition, he instructed to ensure the rapid movement of military and civilian equipment and cargo to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We will remind that in the Belgorod Oblast, a regime of counter-terrorist operation was implemented for a day, and residents of several settlements had to be evacuated.

However, the authorities of the Belgorod Oblast had to evacuate people not because of volunteer units, but because of the artillery of the occupiers, which, trying to target the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia, shelled this territory.

We also reported that on May 25, the Russian Volunteer Corps fighters announced that they had again entered the territory of the Belgorod Oblast. They also showed a video from the border settlement.