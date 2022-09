On Thursday, at 8 a.m., the Russian military fired cluster shells at industrial infrastructure in the Zelenodolsk community (Dnipropetrovsk Region), as a result of the attack, 19 people were wounded.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians hit the Kryvyi Rih District with banned cluster shells from the Uragans. They hit the industrial infrastructure in the Zelenodolsk community," he wrote.

According to preliminary information, 19 employees of the enterprise were wounded due to the morning enemy attack.

An administrative building was damaged.

"People just went to work when the Russians targeted their Uragans at them," the head of the military administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the enemy launched a missile attack on residential areas of Dnipro, according to preliminary data, 2 children and 2 adults were killed, 5 more were wounded.