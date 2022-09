2 Children And 2 Adults Killed In Night Missile Attack On Dnipro

On the night of Thursday, September 29, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on residential areas of Dnipro, according to preliminary data, 2 children and 2 adults were killed, 5 more were wounded.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, three killed are known, among them one child. Five others were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl. She was taken out of a broken house, where she simply slept when a Russian missile flew in," the official said.

Later, Reznichenko said that rescuers found fragments of the body of another child at the site of a missile strike.

"At the moment, a night enemy attack has claimed four lives. The Russians killed two adults and two children - an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl," he added.

In the city, several private houses were completely destroyed, more than 60 private houses and several high-rise buildings were damaged.

Also affected by missile strikes were a market, buses, private cars and power lines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 28, the invaders fired from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery at the Nikopol District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As a result of the shelling, private houses, a lyceum, gas pipelines and 6 power lines were damaged.