On the night of Sunday, September 18, the Russian occupiers hit the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 3 times with Grads and heavy artillery. 3 people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Reznichenko reported that the Russians attacked the city twice during the night. There are casualties as a result of the shelling.

"Nikopol was covered with fire twice. Around midnight, almost 30 Russian shells landed there. Three people were injured: a 49-year-old woman and two men - 26 and 82 years old," Reznichenko said.

He also noted that several dozen high-rise and private buildings, cars, several farm buildings, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in the city.

There was also a fire at the local market. Firefighters have already managed to extinguish the fire. A kindergarten, several shops, a hairdresser and the building of the local administration were also affected by enemy shelling.

"There were no casualties in the Marhanets community. In other districts, the night was calm and at the moment it is quiet," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of September 16, Russian invaders shelled the village of Velyka Kostromka in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which 2 men were killed and another injured.

On September 14, the Russian occupying army launched rocket attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result, hydrotechnical structures on the Inhulets River were damaged.

On September 15, the evacuation of the population was announced in two districts of Kryvyi Rih due to an increase in the water level in the Inhulets River as a result of Russian shelling.

On the morning of September 16, it was reported that the water supply in Kryvyi Rih had been stabilized after the rocket attacks.