The Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which 1 person was injured, the viaduct and farm equipment were damaged.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Several enemy missile attacks on our region. In Novomoskovsk district, a missile hit the territory of a farm. Equipment was damaged. 1 person was injured," he said.

The missile also hit the viaduct in Pavlohrad, traffic on the road was suspended.

Another missile strike fell on the territory of Nikopol district.

There were no casualties as a result of enemy strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Russian military launched 2 airstrikes on a military unit near Dnipro.