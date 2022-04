Russian Military Launched Missile Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region On Sunday Night, 1 Civilian Killed

On Sunday night, the Russian military launched missile attacks on Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 1 civilian was killed.

Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have three night "arrivals" - in Pavlohrad district. The missile hit the railway infrastructure. A 48-year-old man was killed. 8 buildings were destroyed. 3 cars and 1 truck were under the rubble," he wrote.

In addition, 2 missiles hit an industrial enterprise.

The production building was destroyed, but people were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Russian military destroyed the railway track in Dnipropetrovsk region with 3 missile strikes.