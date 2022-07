Russia Threatened Ukraine For Second Time In A Day Because Of Crimean Bridge

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that "doomsday" will come for the authorities in Kyiv if Ukraine attacks the Crimean Bridge. This was reported by the Russian publication TASS in Telegram on Sunday, July 17.

Medvedev said that conducting the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine was a forced step, because Russia allegedly felt a direct threat due to the expansion of NATO and "Kyiv's claims to Crimea."

"In the event of Ukraine's attack on Crimea, the "doomsday" will come for the "bloody clowns" in Kyiv... The authorities of Ukraine are behaving inappropriately, trying to continue the military campaign "to the last Ukrainian," the politician said.

Medvedev also said that Russia will continue its "special operation" until the goals are fully met.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, Medvedev said that the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation could be a reason to declare war.

On June 28, Medvedev said that if Ukraine joins NATO and tries to return the occupied Crimea, then the Third World War may begin in the world.

On June 19, the new head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, called Medvedev a clown.